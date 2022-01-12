“She’s well placed to play an important role in the series”: Uncapped Alana King selected in Australia’s 15 member Women’s Ashes squad

Uncapped leg-spinner Alana King has been named in Australia’s 15-member squad for the multi-format Ashes series against England.

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the multi-format Ashes series. The series will start from 20 January 2022 with the T20Is. There are quite a few major absentees in the squad as the board also picked 15 members for the series.

Meg Lanning will continue to lead the side, whereas Rachael Haynes will be the vice-captain of the side. Megan Schutt is back in the squad, whereas highly rated Tayla Vlaeminck is also back. Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, and Hannah Darlington are other important pacers of the side. Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath are the pace-bowling all-rounders.

However, the main concern of the team was selecting the spinners. Georgia Wareham is nursing an ACL injury, whereas Sophie Molineux is also injured. Jess Jonassen’s return is a huge boost for the side, whereas the selectors have gone with uncapped Alana King as well. King has been a terrific leg-spinner, and this will be her first stint with the side.

“The loss of Georgia Wareham to injury has presented Alana King with a great opportunity to show what she can do at this level and having improved in all facets of her game over the last few seasons, she’s well placed to play an important role in the series,” national selector Shawn Flegler said.

16 wickets and a 🏆 for the @ScorchersBBL. What a @WBBL season it was for Alana King! pic.twitter.com/ISRIKGbwrZ — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 12, 2022

Alana King defeats Amanda Jade-Wellington in Women’s Ashes

Leg-spinner Alana King played a huge role in Perth Scorchers’ title triumph in WBBL. She scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 5.84. She played for the Melbourne Stars last season, and she was brilliant there as well. However, Amanda Jade-Wellington will find herself unlucky. Wellington, who represented Adelaide Strikers in WBBL, finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. She scalped 23 wickets in the tournament at an average of 16.26.

Stella Campbell despite last week’s record-breaking seven-wicket haul for NSW has also missed the side. Stella Campbell and Amanda-Jade Wellington are part of the Australia-A squad. Ellyse Villani has also made her return to the Australia-A side.

“The ‘A’ side was selected with an eye on the future as well as ensuring we have a number of players who can come straight into the Australian side and a play a role if required,” Flegler said.

“It’s great to see the likes of Elyse Villani and Grace Harris return to Australian colours.”

Australia Ashes squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Australia A squad: Georgia Redmayne (c), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Katie Mack, Courtney Sippel, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Amanda-Jade Wellington.