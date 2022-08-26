Cricket

“I have confidence in Rauf, Wasim, Naseem, Dahani”: Shadab Khan believes Shaheen Afridi’s absence won’t hurt Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Shadab Khan believes that the pacers of the side will step up in the absence of injured Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Second is really not far away” - George Russell confident of beating 103 race winning Lewis Hamilton in rookie season
Next Article
"I’m a Williams driver”: $1 Million a year Alex Albon to break ties with Red Bull after signing multi-year new contract
Cricket Latest News
English captain Ben Stokes smashed a glass window during the 2nd test against South Africa, and a journalist requested him to be cautious.
“Please, Ben, do not repeat that shot”: Journalist requests Ben Stokes to keep sixes away from glass windows at Old Trafford

English captain Ben Stokes smashed a glass window during the 2nd test against South Africa,…