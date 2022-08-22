“Contest just got exciting again”: Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 squad

Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi: Pakistan have recalled a young fast bowler after eight months.

Pakistan have named fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain as a replacement for Shaheen Shah Afridi for Asia Cup 2022. It was only on the day before yesterday that Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Hasnain getting a call-up after eight months has quashed all reports suggesting a comeback for fast bowler Hasan Ali.

Hasnain, 22, will be part of a 15-member squad which already comprises of a four fast bowlers namely Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

In his 18-match T20I career since 2019, Hasnain has picked 17 wickets at an average of 30.70, an economy rate of 7.90 and a strike rate of 23.2.

Afridi’s injury confirmation was followed by all sort of reactions from former and current cricketers in Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Waqar Younis, Irfan Pathan, Rumman Raees and many others.

Since last representing Pakistan in 2021, Hasnain has had T20 stints in the Big Bash League (Sydney Thunder), Pakistan Super League (Quetta Gladiators) and The Hundred (Oval Invincibles). Having incorporated experience of playing in three different continents this year, Hasnain should add value to the Pakistani Cup in the imminent Asia Cup.

Hasnain, who has faced objections around his bowling action in international cricket in the past, was in the news last week when Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis accused him of throwing in an Invincibles vs Southern Brave The Hundred match at The Oval. Hasnain, however, had received immediate support from former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar around the matter.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India and one Qualifying team for the first phase of Asia Cup 2022.