“I haven’t played PSL”: David Warner explains why he hasn’t played in the Pakistan Super League so far

David Warner PSL career: The Australian opening batter is playing any form of cricket for the first time in Pakistan.

Australia batter David Warner remained the centre of attraction during the recently concluded first Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi.

A five-day match which witnessed multiple personal milestones, lacked intensity to a large extent as far as finding a winner was concerned. In what ended up being a bland Test taking the larger picture into contention, Warner made it a point to entertain a near-full-house at the Pindi Cricket Stadium across all days.

Having started with engaging with the fans whilst fielding at the boundary, Warner laughed off Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah’s aggressive advances after the bowler troubles him with a short delivery.

David Warner explains why he hasn’t played in the Pakistan Super League so far

Much like many other players and fans from across the globe, Warner, too, has admitted that the pitch on which the first Test match was played wasn’t supportive to any kind of bowling.

Being asked about his delayed absence from the Pakistan Super League, Warner highlighted how national duty seldom allows him to take part in T20 competitions around the world.

“Due to national duty, I haven’t played [in the] PSL. I’m here for the very first time in Pakistan. It is important to enjoy the moments with the fans. I’m trying to entertain cricket fans in stadium through my presence,” Warner told the reporters from a virtual press conference upon reaching Karachi for the second Test which will commence from March 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner, who had started off as a T20 specialist, has played in numerous T20 leagues around the world barring the PSL. While Warner did represent St Lucia Kings and Sylhet Thunder in the Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League respectively during his time away from international cricket in 2018, he has only played in the cash-rich Indian Premier League since his international return.