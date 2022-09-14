“I personally think just one captain”: Adam Gilchrist votes against having co-captains for Australia’s ODI team after Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement

Adam Gilchrist wants just a single captain for Australia’s ODI team after the retirement of skipper Aaron Finch.

Aaron Finch has retired from ODI cricket, and the vacancy of Australia’s ODI captain is still vacant. Steve Smith is the vice-captain of the test team, but there is no direct candidate to take over the ODI captaincy. When Finch missed the West Indies tour, Alex Carey led the side, but a lot of names are on the list at the moment.

Australia’s coach Andrew McDonald said that they are currently focussing on the T20 World Cup as the team won’t play an ODI till the end of the World Cup. Australia will most probably name the new ODI captain after the T20 World Cup only. However, this does not stop the players from having their opinions.

Adam Gilchrist votes against having co-captains for Australia’s ODI team

There are a lot of potential candidates for the Australian captaincy role, and there are some calls of even naming co-captains for the role, but former Australian keeper Adam Gilchrist has voted against this fact. He said that there should just be one captain for the ODI team.

Gilchrist cited the example of AFL and said that it makes things a little bit more complicated for the side. He insists that this idea seems trendy, but at the end of the day, it has to stop.

“I think it could make things a little bit complicated,” Gilchrist said at the launch of Kaye Sports.

“Talking to a number of footy players over this winter actually, AFL guys who didn’t seem to ever be too keen for co-captains.”

“It became trendy for a while, but I think at the end of the day the buck’s got to stop somewhere with leadership … I personally think just one captain.”

Aaron Finch. What a sensational ODI career! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2dAiUch8Cs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 10, 2022

David Warner is looking the favourite to get the job though. Pat Cummins, who is the test captain of the side said that it won’t be feasible for him a fast bowler to lead in all formats, and he also lauded Warner’s captaincy caliber. Even Aaron Finch said that Warner is a brilliant captain.

Warner also said that he is keen to return to the leadership role in the setup but is waiting for Cricket Australia to approach as he is banned from the leadership role.