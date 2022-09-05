IND vs SL Head to Head in T20: India vs Sri Lanka T20 head to head records

IND vs SL Head to Head in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 match.

The ninth match of Asia Cup 2022 will be played between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai tomorrow. The two teams will be facing each other in this format after just over six months.

In what is going to be the third Super 4 match of the tournament, table-toppers Sri Lanka will want to make the most of their latest form which includes them sealing two impressive run-chases in their last two matches. India, on the other hand, have no option than to return to winning ways after losing against Pakistan at the same venue last night.

Only a one-day gap in between two matches, India will have to stand tall on their potential and reputation by making appropriate changes to their Playing XI. Having won all their last three T20Is against Sri Lanka, India would also want to bank on their overall record against this opposition.

Played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium earlier this year, India had defeated Sri Lanka in their last T20I primarily due to batter Shreyas Iyer scoring 73* (45) in a 147-run chase.

IND vs SL Head to Head in T20

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by IND: 17

Matches won by SL: 7

Matches played at Dubai International Cricket stadium: 0 (IND 0, SL 0)

Matches played in UAE: 0 (IND 0, SL 0)

Matches played in Asia: 24 (IND 17, SL 6)

IND average score against SL: 162

SL average score against IND: 143

Most runs for IND: 339 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for SL: 273 (Dasun Shanaka)

Most wickets for IND: 17 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for SL: 10 (Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka)

Most catches for IND: 9 (Hardik Pandya)

Most catches for SL: 6 (Dasun Shanaka)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).