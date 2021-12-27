Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars BBL 11 match?

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Brisbane Heat will play against Melbourne Stars in the 23rd game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams have won two of their five games in the tournament so far. The game will be live on Sony Six from 3:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 164 runs. The side boundaries are big on this ground, but there is a true bounce on this track. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Brisbane Heat preview

The Brisbane Heat have won just two of their five games so far. Sam Heazlett and Ben Duckett batted brilliantly in the last game, whereas Bryant also got a good start. The form of Chris Lynn is a concern for this side. Mark Steketee and Liam Guthrie are their main pacers, whereas James Bazley is also a big asset. Mujeeb ur Rahman has failed to take wickets this season.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mark Steketee, Liam Guthrie.

A couple good mates face off tomorrow, who will come out on top? 🥊 #BringtheHEAT #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/BsMjzKSW79 — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 26, 2021

Melbourne Stars preview

The Melbourne Stars have also won two of their five games, and they need to improve in this game. Glenn Maxwell and Joe Clarke have played one good knock each in the tournament, but Stoinis has been a failure till now. The middle-order will be handled by Hilton Cartwright, Joe Burns, and Andre Russel. Brody Couch has been in brilliant form, whereas Qais Ahmad and Nathan Coulter-Nile have also bowled well. Adam Zampa will miss this game for the Melbourne Stars.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Andre Russel, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchcliff, Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad.

Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will be the favourites to win this game.