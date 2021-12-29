“The change is inevitable”: Chris Silverwood confirms England will undergo major changes after Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: England have lost the ongoing Ashes series and coach Silverwood has confirmed that the team will undergo major changes.

Just after the initial three games of Ashes 2021-22, Australia have clinched the series. The English team has been thrown to the ground, and they have been pathetic in the series. In just 13 days of on-field play, they have lost the series. Apart from Joe Root and Dawid Malan, the batting of the side has been abysmal. Joe Root is the highest run-scorer of the series so far with 253 runs, whereas Malan has also scored 202 runs. It is interesting that Mitchell Starc has scored more runs than all the English batters apart from Root and Malan.

It has been more than 4000 days that the English side has won a test in Australia. Chris Silverwood, who replaced Trevor Bayliss as the English coach had the Ashes down under as his top priority. However, the aim is to now avoid whitewash.

Ashes 2021-22: Chris Silverwood confirms that change in the team is “inevitable”

England have just won one of their last 12 tests, whereas they have lost nine of them. Chris Silverwood has confirmed that changes will be made to the team after the ongoing Ashes. The top-order of Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, and Haseeb Hameed will definitely be in contention to get dropped.

“I think at the end of this tour there will certainly be reflections on a lot of things, on producing players who can come through and compete at this level and win back the Ashes for us,” Silverwood said.

“That will mean working hard with the group of players we have here but also looking at other things as well.”

“I don’t think right now is the time to go into that but certainly, there will be questions asked later on.”

Jonathan Trott said that the English team is just focussing on the white-ball cricket, whereas they are neglecting the red-ball. However, Silverwood has said that the longest format of the game still excites the players.

“Obviously white-ball cricket now plays a huge part (in the UK) with the Blast, the Hundred and all the white-ball cricket that is going on, but I do sense there is a real drive for Test cricket,” he said.

“I think the love is still there and we’ve got to keep trying to produce those players.”

Australia will face England in the next Ashes 2021-22 test in Sydney from 5 January 2022. The Ashes is decided, but the 24 points of the World Test Championship are still to play for.