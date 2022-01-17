“I think the way that they train is amazing, they give everything”: Aaron Finch praises the youngsters of Melbourne Renegades despite a poor BBL 11 season

BBL 11: Melbourne Renegades are having a tough campaign this year, but Aaron Finch has praised the youngsters of the side.

Melbourne Renegades’ struggle in the BBL 11 has been in front of everyone. After winning the title in BBL 8, the Renegades have been really poor in all the seasons. They tried to go with a lot of young guns in their side, and this move did not prove successful for them. In this season, they have managed to win just three of their 12 games, and they are virtually out of the tournament.

The Renegades average just 128 runs with the bat this season. They have scored 125 or fewer runs four times this season, whereas they have breached the total of 155 runs just once. A lot of players are getting out of contract next season, and coach Saker has said that they would want to make some recruitments.

BBL 11: Aaron Finch praises the youngsters of Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch left the captaincy of the Renegades this season. Despite some poor performances, Finch has praised the youngsters in the team. He believes that they are training well, but they need game experience.

“I think the way that they train is amazing, they give everything, and the talent is absolutely there,” Finch said RSN Breakfast Club.

“It just comes down to getting a little bit more match experience.”

“The ability for them to keep playing against some very very good players consistently I think will hold them in good stead.”



Aaron Finch believes that despite training well, they have not been able to perform on the pitch. Finch has called this a difficult season, but not without the efforts.

“It’s been a difficult year,” Finch said.

“We’ve trained hard, we’re doing everything that we can off the field.”

“We just haven’t quite made that transition into taking the great opportunities when they present in games.”

The Renegades still have two games to play, but they already are ruled out of the tournament.