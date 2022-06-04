“I thought that I was cursed in India”: Mitch Marsh opens up on his tough spell in India ahead of T20Is against Sri Lanka

Mitch Marsh has been excellent for the Australian side in the last year and has emerged as one of the hottest properties of the T20 circuit.

Mitchell Marsh has to be the most improved T20 cricketer since 2021. The year 2021 belonged to Mitchell Marsh, where he cemented his place as the new number three of the Australian T20I side. He also won the title of BBL with Perth Scorchers earlier this year.

Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Man of the Match in the ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. He scored 627 T20I runs at 36.90 in 2021, whereas he also had some significant performances with the ball. Marsh was adjudged as the T20 Player of the year in the Cricket Australia awards.

He is set to continue to bat at number three in the upcoming Sri Lanka T20Is as well. Ahead of the series, he addressed the press and talked about various aspects.

Mitch Marsh talks about his IPL experience

Australian all-rounder was bought by Delhi Capitals for a whopping price of INR 6.50 crores in the auction. However, he missed the initial few games due to an injury, and then he got Covid. Marsh said that he was very disappointed about the same and felt like he was cursed in India.

“After my first couple of weeks there I thought that I was cursed in India,” Marsh told reporters from Colombo on Saturday.

“I got through my initial injury – which was very minor – but then to play one game and get COVID, it was a bit of a shaky start but once I got going it was nice to put a few consistent performances on the board. I absolutely loved my time there.”

After a tough start, Mitchell Marsh finished the tournament on a high. He scored 251 runs in the tournament, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries, whereas he scalped four wickets with the ball as well.

Mitchell Marsh acknowledged the role of Ricky Ponting in getting his confidence back. He said that he did hear a lot about Pointing, but experiencing it in person was a different experience. Marsh lauded Ponting as the captain and leader of the team.

“Everyone speaks about him so much and what he’s achieved in the game, but I got a real sense of how much he cares for his players – I guess that’s probably what he was like as a captain and a leader of a team,” Marsh said about Ricky Ponting.