"I was expecting MS to...": When Hardik Pandya waited for MS Dhoni's compliment around Helicopter Shot during MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match

The game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is called the El-Clasico of the IPL and both teams have produced some great encounters in the tournament. Both of them are two of the most popular teams in the tournament.

Wankhede Stadium was hosting the game between two sides in 2019, where Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 170-5 in the 1st innings, where Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant half-century. Chennai Super Kings managed to score just 133-8, where Kedar Jadhav played a knock of 58 runs.

Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Hardik Pandya won the Man of the Match award for his excellent performance. He scored 25 runs in just 8 balls with the help of 3 sixes and 1 boundary. In bowling, he bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-20-3.

Hardik Pandya waited for MS Dhoni’s compliment around Helicopter Shot

Chennai Super Kings’ pacer DJ Bravo was bowling the last over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings, and Pandya played a brilliant helicopter shot for a six. The 4th ball of the over was bowled in the slot by the West Indies all-rounder, and Pandya smashed it over mid-wicket for an excellent six.

At the post-match conference, Pandya said that he expected Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni to appreciate him for the shot. Dhoni is famous for helicopter shots, and he was doing the wicket-keeping when Pandya smashed the six. He said that it is a very difficult shot, but he has seen Dhoni playing it a lot of times.

“Very special, I have been working on that shot (helicopter). After playing that shot I was kind of proud, I was expecting MS to come and say ‘good shot’. Generally, people like to bowl at the stumps against me. It’s a shot that is not easy but I have seen MS hitting them so many times,” Hardik Pandya said in the post-match conference.

The first match of the IPL 2023 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, where Pandya and Dhoni will be leading their respective teams.