“I was prepared for that length”: Suryakumar Yadav reminisces smashing Jofra Archer for a Six while facing his first delivery in international Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav reminisces smashing Jofra Archer for a humongous Six off the very first ball he had faced in his international career.

Averaging a healthy 36.86 in his 28-match T20I career so far, Suryakumar Yadav has so far cemented his place in the Indian T20 side, within a couple of years since making his international debut.

Having made his international and T20I debut against England in Ahmedabad last year, the 32-year-old unfortunately did not bat during his maiden appearance, as team India had chased the target down with 7 wickets in hand.

However, come the next T20I at the same venue three days later, the renowned Mumbai Indians (MI) batter was sent up the order at the no.3 spot, and played true to his reputation and potential, while grabbing the opportunity with both his hands.

He not only smashed a half-century (57 off 31 deliveries) on his batting debut in Indian colours, but was also adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’, as the Virat Kohli-led team India won the match by 8 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav reminisces smashing Jofra Archer

Making his international debut at the age of 31, after consistently performing in the domestic circuit and for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), little did someone know that Suryakumar would showcase the audacity to hit one of the fastest bowlers in world Cricket – Jofra Archer, for a Six off the first ball that he would face while representing his country.

Coming in to bat during the fourth Over, Yadav scooped the short delivery bowled by Archer at his chest-height and in line with the stumps, for a gigantic Six over the Fine Leg fence, to leave each and every one on and off-the-field slacked-jawed in disbelief.

During an interaction with the ‘Times of India’ ahead of the home T20I series versus Australia, the 32-year-old revealed w hat all was running in his mind before deciding to take on someone like an Archer, and whether or not it was pre-meditated.

Claiming the first-ball Six to be a result of his instincts, Yadav exclaimed that he had anticipated that the English pacer might go short with the new batter at the crease, and that he was prepared for the same. He further afforded to chuckle while stating that he had no idea how he would have played if the delivery had been a Yorker.

“The Jofra one was completely instinctive. He knew I was making my batting debut. Bowlers like to hit that hard length against new batters. I was prepared for that length. But I don’t know what would have happened had it been a Yorker (laughs). I was anticipating that the first ball would be on the body and it would be nice and short. I didn’t hit it hard. I just timed it and his pace took the ball out of the ground,” explained Suryakumar.

What a dream start for international career on debut 👏 💪 Suryakumar Yadav smashed 6️⃣ on first ball in international cricket against Jofra Archer! @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/8fqUr9HXOm — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 19, 2021

