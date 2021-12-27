“I wish I could stay longer”: Andre Russel on playing his last game of BBL 2021-22 with the Melbourne Stars

BBL 2021-22: Andre Russel will play his last game with Melbourne Stars of BBL 11 against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba.

Melbourne Stars will face the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on 27 December 2021. The Stars have won two of their five games in the tournament, and this is an important game for them. However, this is the last game of Andre Russel in Melbourne Stars colours this season. He signed a contract of five games, and this is the last game of the contract.

Russel played for Sydney Thunder in the past, and this is Russel’s second team in the BBL. Although, Russel had an average BBL as per his potential. He got Man of the Match for his 21 ball 42* runs against Sydney Thunder, but he failed in the rest. Russel has scalped three wickets, but his economy has been 10.00. He would want to improve his performance in the last game.

BBL 2021-22: Andre Russel wishes to return back next season

Andre Russel said “of course” on the question of coming back next summer for the Melbourne Stars. He praised the conditions of Australia for playing T20 cricket.

“I always enjoy playing in these conditions, the ball coming on good to the bat,” Russel said.

“You bowl fast, you get results, so at the end of the day looking forward to come and play Big Bash is always a priority.”

“But I’m happy to be back if these guys want me back, that’s why I try and do something special … so they have something to think about.”

Russel insists that he wanted to play more games for the Stars this summer, but his body needs rest after a lot of cricket.

“I wish I could stay longer but at the end of the day it is what it is,” Russel said.

“Hopefully I can just get my body a bit of rest – from CPL (Caribbean Premier League), straight into IPL (Indian Premier League), then the T20 World Cup and now I’m here, so it’s been a long way on the road.”

“I’m happy to actually get at least two weeks home before going anywhere else so happy days.”

You can find the match prediction of Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars here