“I would have rather Mitch Marsh to be vice-captain”: Shane Warne believes Mitch Marsh deserved a place in the Ashes 2021 squad

Ashes 2021: Shane Warne believes Mitch Marsh deserved a place in Australia’s Ashes 2021 squad and also deserved to be the vice-captain.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia have announced their 15 men squad for the first two tests. Pat Cummins is the new captain of the side, whereas Steve Smith is the new vice-captain. Cricket Australia have also confirmed that Alex Carey will be taking the gloves in the series.

It is being said that the ten men of Australia’s playing eleven are fixed, and Khawaja and Head will battle for the last spot. After the selection, the former cricketers have been divided on their opinions. Shane Warne has been very vocal about the selection, and he has now made yet another claim.

Shane Warne believes that Mitchell Marsh deserved his place in the Ashes 2021. Warne even claimed that Marsh deserved to be the vice-captain of the side. He has approved the selection of Cummins as captain, but he does not agree with Smith’s appointment.

“I’m happy with Pat Cummins, terrific person who has earnt the respect of the cricket community around the world.”

“Steve Smith – we know what a great person Steve Smith is, he just made a horrible mistake a while ago when he was captain and under his watch the Sandpapergate happened.”

England 294 all out and Mitchell Marsh takes his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket! pic.twitter.com/FrGJx7zTx8 — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2019

“So I don’t understand how the previous captain under Sandpapergate would be allowed a leadership position again but David Warner never have a leadership role and he was just a player, it doesn’t make any sense to me.”

“I would have rather Mitch Marsh actually to be vice-captain and come back into the side, or Marnus Labuschagne, would have preferred that, time for a clean slate and just move on. But let’s hope it all works out.”

Mitchell Marsh won the Man of the Match award in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final. Marsh played his last red-ball game for Australia in the 2019 Ashes. He also managed to pick a 5-wicket haul in that game.