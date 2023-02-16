“I would like to repeat that”: When Hardik Pandya backed himself to break Yuvraj Singh’s record of hitting six sixes in an over

The rise of Hardik Pandya has been immense in the last one year. Pandya’s career has been hampered a lot by injuries, and when he was dropped from the Indian side after the 2021 T20 World Cup, the road was looking bleak for the Indian all-rounder. However, he was down, but not out.

Pandya directly made his return in the IPL 2022, where he was appointed the captain of the new franchise, Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians did not retain him, and the all-rounder proved that it was their loss. Pandya led the Titans to the title of IPL in their very first season.

After proving his captaincy skills in the IPL, Pandya’s record has been great as captain of the Indian team as well. He is now the vice-captain of the Indian team in white-ball formats and is one of the most important players of the side.

Hardik Pandya backed himself to break Yuvraj Singh’s record of hitting six sixes in an over

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2017, Pandya was playing for Baroda, and he smashed 34 runs in an over against Delhi at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. Pandya smashed five sixes and one four in the over, he missed the record of hitting six sixes in an over in a T20 game by a whisker.

After the match, Pandya expressed his desire to break Yuvraj Singh’s record of hitting six sixes in an over. Pandya said that he will surely try to hit those six sixes. He insisted that everyone wants to make this kind of record, and he is also one of them.

“I would like to repeat that (record of six sixes) but it will run always in my mind that I have to hit six sixes. But if the situation came and I am hitting the shots then I will surely try. Making a record is always special for every cricketer,” Pandya said to the reporters.

Yuvraj Singh smashed England’s bowler Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup match. He is the only Indian to smash six sixes in an over in a T20 match.