“I would say they are slight favourites”: Graeme Swann predicts England to win the Birmingham test against India

English spinner Graeme Swann has predicted England to win the Birmingham test against India due to their recent form.

England and India are set to face each other at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham from 1 July 2022. This is the rescheduled test that was scheduled to be played last year but was cancelled last due to Covid.

The English team is coming on the back of a brilliant series win against New Zealand, where the team played with aggressive intent under the new leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Team India is set to miss their captain Rohit Sharma, who is out due to Covid.

Graeme Swann predicts England to Birmingham test

Former English spinner Graeme Swann has labelled England as the favourites to win the Birmingham test against India. He said that the English team is coming on the back of a brilliant test series win against New Zealand, and they would want to continue the same momentum going forward.

Swann also addressed that the Indian team got just one practice game, and this can be a slight disadvantage for them. He also highlighted that cold weather will also play a big part in their preparations.

“England are in a very good position and I would say they are slight favourites because of that series (against New Zealand),” Swann said in a virtual interaction for Sony Sports.

“And the fact that India just had one (warm-up) game in England, so they are coming in cold (for) the Test match, which is a bit of disadvantage.”

What a week! 🏏

We wrap up the series whitewash in Leeds! 👏

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/9uLmp8eu73 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

Graeme Swann said that all the players of the English team are in very good form, and all the players are coming into their groove. Jonny Bairstow is also in top form, whereas Joe Root is also at his very best.

“You are going to face an England team where Joe Root is back to his absolute best, where Olive Pope is playing his best-ever for England. Ben Stokes has amalgamated the team and got playing in an ultra-positive and rock and roll fashion,” Graeme Swann said.