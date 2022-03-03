Women’s World Cup 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List: The SportsRush brings you the squads of all teams taking part in the World Cup.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 is all set to start from March 4 in New Zealand. Hosts New Zealand will take on West Indies in the opening game of the tournament.

Eight teams will participate in the World Cup. While Australia, India, South Africa, and England qualified on the basis of ICC Women’s Championship points, New Zealand qualified as the hosts. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and West Indies took the final positions on the basis of ICC rankings.

A total of 31 games will be played during the month-long tournament. All eight teams will face each other once in league stages, whereas the top-4 teams will qualify for the Semi-Finals. The games will be played across six venues in New Zealand i.e., Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch, Tauranga, Dunedin, and Wellington.

Wellington’s Basin Reserve will host the first semi-final, whereas Christchurch’s Hagley Oval will host the second one. The final match will be also be played at the Hagley Oval on April 3.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List

India

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Reserves: S. Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Australia

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Reserves: Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne.

England

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt.

Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers.

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Reserves: Molly Penfold.

We’re so close! Just one day out from #CWC22 Can New Zealand add to their one Women’s Cricket World Cup title? pic.twitter.com/uQn3IcYv0V — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 3, 2022

West Indies

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman and Rashada Williams.

Reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow.

South Africa

Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty (wk).

Reserves: Raisibe Ntozakhe, Nadine de Klerk, Andrie Steyn.

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk).

Reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan.

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin.

Reserves: Nuzhat Tasnia, Sanjida Akter.