ICC WTC Points Table 2023: ICC Test Championship points table 2022 to 2023

ICC WTC Points Table 2023: India lose two crucial WTC points in the ongoing cycle for maintaining slow Over rate during the Edgbaston Test.

To remark that England chased down their highest ever target in their Test match history against India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, would be a massive understatement.

The Joe Root–Jonny Bairstow juggernaut which wrecked havoc on the Indian bowlers yesterday, managed to deflate whatever spirits remained in the Indian camp on the final day, to register a 7-wicket victory while returning back unscathed only after stitching a 315-ball 269-run stand for the 4th wicket.

A new era of Test cricket 🎸🤘 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lLpAtG4fgR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2022

While the Indian bowlers looked uncharacteristically clueless in their bid to find the answer to the near flawless display of English batsmenship, they not only had to surrender after being overwhelmed, but the Jasprit Bumrah-led side also were docked off two World Test Championship (WTC) points of the ongoing 2021-23 cycle, for maintaining a slow Over-rate.

ICC WTC Points Table 2023

The development might well prove to be costly for the Indian Cricket team, as far as their hopes of making it through to their second successive WTC finals are concerned.

As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is docked one point for each over short. Team India were found to be two Overs short after the rescheduled fifth Test match in Edgbaston today, and were resultantly penalised with two points.

While the team has also been fined with 40% of their match fee for the same reason (20% for each Over short), they have now slipped down to the fourth position in the WTC points table, below Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan with 52.08 percentage points under their belt after 12 matches.

ICC Test Championship points table 2022 to 2023

Team India would play a total of six more Test matches – four versus Australia (home) and two against Bangladesh (away) in the WTC 2021-23 cycle. They would have to win all these Tests to make it through to the championship final.

Click here to take a look at the updated ICC Test championship points table (2021-23).