“I’m not sure that I’m picking Chris Lynn”: Ricky Ponting rules out Chris Lynn joining Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 12

Ricky Ponting has ruled out the possibility of signing Chris Lynn for Hobart Hurricanes ahead of BBL 12.

There will be a lot of big names moving clubs ahead of the BBL12, and Chris Lynn is the hottest property amongst them. Chris Lynn, who has been playing from Brisbane Heat since the inception of the Big Bash League has parted ways with the Brisbane side ahead of the season.

Chris Lynn is the first player in the history of the BBL to play 100 games for a single club. Lynn is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament, but he has struggled in the last two seasons. Lynn has managed to score just 215 runs at 17.91 for Brisbane Heat in BBL11. He managed to score just one half-century in the tournament.

Overall, Lynn has scored 3005 runs in BBL at 34.54, whereas his strike-rate has been 148.83. He has smashed 180 sixes in the history of BBL.

Ricky Ponting rules out Chris Lynn to Hobart Hurricanes

Big Bash League side Hobart Hurricanes named Ricky Ponting as their head of strategy for the next three seasons. The former Australian captain has formally accepted the offer, and he will work with the side in various aspects of the game.

Ricky Ponting has made it clear that they have no intentions of signing Chris Lynn this season. Hobart Hurricanes have already sealed the signature of Ben McDermott, D’arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Tim David, Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith. Ponting said that the above names will definitely play above Lynn.

Brisbane Heat not offering Chris Lynn a contract is the embodiment of the BBL turning into a league where clubs put winning over entertainment, perhaps to the league’s detriment. — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) May 11, 2022

“I’m sure his name will come up,” Ponting said.

“But if I look at Wade, McDermott, Short, David, I’m not sure that I’m picking Chris Lynn ahead of any of those guys and what we’ve got here.”

“They’re all established Hurricanes players that have been here for a while. Tim David has just had the one season here.”

However, Lynn has been magnificent for Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast. Lynn has scored 266 runs at 66.50, courtesy of one century and a couple of half-centuries. He has a strike-rate of 155.55 and his highest score has been 106*.