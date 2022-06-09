Cricket

“I’m not sure that I’m picking Chris Lynn”: Ricky Ponting rules out Chris Lynn joining Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 12

Ricky Ponting has ruled out the possibility of signing Chris Lynn for Hobart Hurricanes ahead of BBL 12.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Look at these idiots right here! F***ing idiots!": Paul Pierce gets chippy and clowns the Warriors fans after the Boston Celtics win in TD Garden 
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Ricky Ponting has ruled out the possibility of signing Chris Lynn for Hobart Hurricanes ahead of BBL 12.
“I’m not sure that I’m picking Chris Lynn”: Ricky Ponting rules out Chris Lynn joining Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 12

Ricky Ponting has ruled out the possibility of signing Chris Lynn for Hobart Hurricanes ahead…