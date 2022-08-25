“I’m not too sure, to be honest,”: Josh Hazlewood undecided about BBL 2022-23 participation

Josh Hazlewood undecided about BBL 2022-23 participation: The Australian fast bowler is unsure of BBL 12 involvement.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has credited a Big Bash League 2019-20 stint at Sydney Sixes for a revival of his white-ball career. Hazlewood, who hadn’t represented Australia in white-ball formats in 2019, had returned to Sixers after six years to take part in the second half of BBL 9.

In the 18 overs that Hazlewood bowled across five matches, he had picked five wickets at an average of 22.40, an economy rate of 6.22 and a strike rate of 21.6. Hazlewood wasn’t among the best bowlers of the season but tasting blood in the shortest format paved a way for a comeback in Australia’s limited-over squads.

“In the last two years, I’ve played more white-ball than red-ball for various reasons,” Hazlewood told reporters on Thursday.

“I made a conscious effort maybe three years ago to go down the T20 path and make myself available for the Big Bash. And then that sort of evolved me into different things. And it just snowballed from there.”

BOWLED! The Sixers strike again! Hazlewood too good for Handscomb and the Stars have lost three for 11 LIVE: https://t.co/jWy1ApRs41 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/uQz6qFkotk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 31, 2020

Having played an ODI after 14 months whilst BBL 2019-20 was still in progress, Hazlewood played a T20I after four and a half years later that year. Ninth-highest T20I wicket-taker since his return in 2020, Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker for Australia with his 38 wickets coming at an average of 14.73, an economy rate of 6.46 and a strike rate of 13.6.

Set to be part of a near-full-strength 14-member squad for forthcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand at home, Hazlewood will enter a hectic period which comprises of a brief tour of India and a full Australian international summer which also includes ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

While Hazlewood is eyeing an ideal preparation against Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, he remains undecided about his return to the BBL for the first time since 2020. Despite setting priorities in representing Australia and remaining injury-free by resting adequately during the summer, Hazlewood didn’t entirely rule himself out of the upcoming BBL season though.

“I’m not too sure [about BBL participation], to be honest. You don’t want to lock yourself in for something if you’re not quite ready at that time. There’s a lot of cricket coming up before then, a lot of Test matches as well,” Hazlewood added.

“So physically, I’ll probably have a rest of that stage. [But] if you miss a little week or two through injury, then [that break] opens the door for [a BBL stint]. Never say never.”

Although 31-year old Hazlewood’s BBL involvement remains in doubt, Australia batters David Warner and Chris Lynn have signed deals with Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers respectively.