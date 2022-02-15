“I’m really happy to be extending my time with the Hurricanes”: Tim David extends his BBL contract with Hobart Hurricanes for two more seasons

After a bumper IPL deal, Tim David has extended with BBL contract with the Hobart Hurricanes for a couple of more seasons.

The rise of Tim David has been meteoric in the last couple of years. He was struggling to find a place in Perth Scorchers, but his fortunes turned in BBL 10. Hobart Hurricanes gave him a BBL contract and the rest in history. He has taken the finishing role to his own and has been absolutely terrific.

Tim David has smashed 28 sixes in the last two BBL campaigns and has been a part of CPL and PSL as well. Royal Challengers Bangalore signed David for the second half of IPL 2021, but he got limited opportunities. Although the tide turned for Tim David in IPL 2022 auction, Mumbai Indians went all-in for him, and they secured his services for INR 8.25 crores.

Tim David has finally extended his contract with the Hobart Hurricanes for a couple of seasons. He acknowledged that the Hurricanes played a huge part in this growth.

“I’m really happy to be extending my time with the Hurricanes,” David said in a statement issued by the club.

“I’m thankful to the opportunity they gave me two years ago to be part of this team. The Hurricanes have been an important part of my growth as a player. I believe we have some great talent in this squad and I’m confident that if we play our best cricket we are capable of winning the BBL.”

Apart from the IPL deal, David is currently in stupendous form for the Multan Sultans in PSL 2022. He also got a deal with Lancashire for the T20 Blast, whereas he is set to feature in the Hundred as well. Hobart Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith believes that this path could lead David to the Australian team.

“I think we’re going to see players potentially taking different paths to the Australian set-up,” Griffith said.

“It might not necessarily be about piling on the runs in state cricket anymore.”

“He’s got some good deals in a few different competitions and he’s learning his game in varying conditions around the world, and these days that’s another way to go about it.”