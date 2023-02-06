“I’m sure Davey will find a way”: Usman Khawaja confident of David Warner freshening up before 1st Nagpur Test despite “exhausted” comment

Getting to India for the upcoming four-match Test series wasn’t the easiest of tasks for Australia opening batter Usman Khawaja. Visa issues and flight delays joined hands to give Khawaja a tough time last week. Although the left-handed batter remained bereft of 100% participation in Australia’s customised training sessions in Alur, he is confident of his ability and experience aiding him to adjust to Indian conditions.

Khawaja, 36, has played 56 Test matches across what is a 12-year old international career now. Notwithstanding being part of the Australian Test squads for tours of India in 2013 and 2017, Khawaja is yet to play a Test match in the country.

Having said that, in a recent conversation with cricket.com.au, he laid emphasis on his experience of playing a couple of ‘A’ tours in India in the past likely to benefit him. In addition to the two ‘A’ tours mentioned by Khawaja, he has also played in practice matches before the official Tests in 2013 and 2017.

Readers must note that Khawaja had scored a match-winning first-class century against the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2018. The Aussie batter, who is the highest run-scorer in Test cricket since the start of 2022, might be facing both Siraj and Yadav in some part of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Usman Khawaja confident of David Warner freshening up before 1st Nagpur Test despite “exhausted” comment

Throwing light on the life of a modern-day cricketer, Khawaja explained how each one of them is a victim of “fatigue” and that how the same is an active part of an athlete’s career in contemporary sport. Khawaja, who had rubbished aside opening partner David Warner’s Test retirement rumours in December, harped on regarding “exhaustion” with respect to Warner’s admission on feeling “tired and exhausted” after the conclusion of the Australian summer last month.

Expressing confidence in Warner, Khawaja laid emphasis on how he believes for him to gain mastery over all the fatigue before the first of four Tests in India. Warner, who also has an Indian Premier League deal with Delhi Capitals, is expected to remain in the country for four months.

“We’re all tired and fatigued. Even I’m a bit tired and fatigued. We’ve played [two] Test series [at home], played four Shield matches before then, played nine first-class game before Christmas, then put Big Bash [League 2022-23] in there with no time at home,” Khawaja told cricket.com.au.

“Trying to get on seven different flights to get to India, then get here – we’re all tired, we’re all fatigued. It’s the same with Davey [David Warner]. I’ve scored runs a lot of times when I have been tired and fatigued, you just have to find a way sometimes. I’m sure Davey will find a way. He better freshen up because he’s got four months here,” Khawaja added.