IND vs AUS 2023: “Ram ke chole bhature arrived” – Virat Kohli’s hilarious reaction upon receiving food results in meme fest

Rishikesh Sharma
|Published 18/02/2023

Virat Kohli has expressed his love for Chole Bhature quite a few times.

The 2nd Test between India and Australia has reached a very interesting stage. India managed to score 262 runs in the 1st innings, and Australia got a lead of just a run. In the 2nd innings, Australia scored 61-1 at the end of day-2, and they have a healthy lead of 62 runs.

On the 2nd day of the Test, Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal took all the headlines. Kohli was given out LBW, and it was a close call as the ball was hitting the pad and bat at almost the very same time, Kohli was absolutely furious about the dismissal.

Kohli’s record against debutants in Test matches is not that great, and one fan brought a poster about the same. It was the 20th time that Kohli got out against a debutant in a Test match.

Virat Kohli’s hilarious reaction upon receiving food

Kohli obviously was not happy about his dismissal in the Delhi Test, but it looks like he loved the food he was served in Delhi. The former Indian Test captain was having chat with coach Rahul Dravid in the balcony, and while they were talking, Kohli’s food arrived. He was looking elated about the same and gave a hilarious reaction.

The video took social media by storm, and fans started reacting to the same. Many of the fans said that Kohli got his favourite ‘Ram ke chole bhature’ for lunch.

During his interview with Gaurav Kapoor on the show ‘Breakfast with Champions’, Kohli revealed that Ram’s Chole Bhature is his favourite dish, and he would want to only that dish when he is on cheat day. He also expressed his wish to eat the dish by going to the stall himself as it loses its charm if not eaten at the same time.

