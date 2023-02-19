IND vs AUS 2023: VIDEO – Virat Kohli convulses with laughter as R Ashwin stops in run-up for potential non-striker run-out attempt against Steve Smith

During the third day of the second Test match of the ongoing Australia’s tour of India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin stopped in his run-up to potentially warn Australia vice-captain Steven Smith of not overdoing his start at the non-striker’s end.

Although Ashwin didn’t dislodge the bails or directly made any gesture to Smith, him not bowling the delivery was enough for everyone to understand the reason. The incident, which was registered in the 15th over of the Australian innings, brought smiles on the faces of both Smith and batter Marnus Labuschagne.

That being said, the biggest smile was witnessed on the face of former India captain Virat Kohli. Fielding at first slip, Kohli, who is usually animated on a cricket field, didn’t try to suppress his emotions. As a result, was seen laughing whilst clapping his hands to enjoy Ashwin’s subtle warning.

Virat Kohli convulses with laughter as R Ashwin stops in run-up

Ashwin again 😂👌. Look at Virat Kohli and Steve Smith #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/OsOCQseqwJ — Nitish Tiwary (@TiwaryT21821046) February 19, 2023

For those who missed it in the first innings, Labuschagne was spotted taking an extended start in the fear of Ashwin running him out at the non-striker’s end on Day 1 here. Ashwin, however, hadn’t tried or attempted a non-striker run-out then.

Irrespective of the format, a run-out of this type often finds itself in the middle of debates for reasons beyond one’s understanding. If truth be told, it is extremely bizarre for some players and supporters to find faults in the laws of a sport. Ashwin, who is not only a vocal supporter of this mode of dismissal but has also dismissed a batter in this way, often manages to keep the batters inside the popping crease.

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad, who had once opined that non-striker run-out doesn’t involve any skill, had recently suggested a penalty amendment for batters trying to gain any unfair advantage.