Virat Kohli 200 in Test: Double century of Virat Kohli in Test cricket full list

Former India captain Virat Kohli missed out on converting his 28th Test century into an eighth double century in the format during the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Had Kohli scored the remaining 14 runs, he would’ve become only the fourth batter with eight (or more) Test double centuries to his name. Former Australia captain Donald Bradman (12), former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (11) and former West Indies captain Brian Lara (9) are the only three cricketers who have more Test double hundreds than Kohli as of now.

Running out of partners from the other hand especially with batter Shreyas Iyer not available to bat due to pain in his lower back, Kohli ran out of patience perhaps for the first time in his mammoth knock lasting for more than a day of Test cricket.

Wanting to slog Australia spinner Todd Murphy on the penultimate delivery of the 179th over, Kohli found Marnus Labuschagne on the boundary after having not timed the ball in the best of ways. Kohli, who resumed Day 4 from his overnight score of 59*, returned to the pavilion after scoring 186 (364) with the help of 15 fours.

Kohli’s dismissal also put an end to the Indian innings as the hosts managed to secure a 91-run first-innings lead. A 162-run sixth-wicket partnership between Kohli and India all-rounder Axar Patel (79) put the team into a position from where losing the match is almost out of contentions for them.

Virat Kohli 200 in Test cricket full list

S. No. Runs Balls Opposition Ground Year 1 200 283 West Indies North Sound 2016 2 211 366 New Zealand Indore 2016 3 235 340 England Mumbai (WS) 2016 4 204 246 Bangladesh Hyderabad 2017 5 213 267 Sri Lanka Nagpur 2017 6 243 287 Sri Lanka Delhi 2017 7 254* 336 South Africa Pune 2019

Who has scored maximum 200 in Test cricket for India?

With seven Test double centuries under his belt, Kohli is at the top of the list among Indian cricketers. The right-handed batter is followed by the likes of Virender Sehwag (6), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Rahul Dravid (5) and Sunil Gavaskar (4).