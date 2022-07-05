IND vs ENG Man of the Series: Who won Man of the Series in India vs England Test series 2022?

IND vs ENG Man of the Series 2022: The former English captain has won his fourth series award in Test cricket.

During the fifth day of the rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India in Birmingham, England beat India by 7 wickets to draw level the five-match series 2-2.

Required to score 119 runs with seven wickets in hand today, all England took to seal a 378-run chase was 19.4 overs on Day 5. Overnight batters Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*), who successfully managed to convert their individual half-centuries into centuries, made a mockery of the opposition’s bowling attack on the back of a match-winning 269-run fourth-wicket partnership.

England, who’ve become the first-ever team to seal four consecutive 250+ run-chases in Test cricket, have also managed to register the second-highest run-chase in England, England’s highest-ever Test run-chase, highest-ever run-chase at Edgbaston and highest-ever Test run-chase against India.

That’s an unbelievable run-chase. Well done, England. Series Drawn.

But the last couple of Tests in SA also come to mind…they managed run-chases without much fuss in both Tests… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 5, 2022

IND vs ENG Man of the Series 2022

Root, 32, pinned down England fast bowlers Ollie Robinson and James Anderson to win his fourth Man of the Series award in this format today. Leading run-scorer in the series, Root was a deserving winner for scoring almost double the runs scored by the second-best batter.

In nine Test innings, Root’s 737 runs came at an average of 105.28 and a strike rate of 63.04 with the help of four centuries and a half-century.

Readers must note that Test series in England have a custom of picking a Man of the Series each from both the teams. Hence, India captain Jasprit Bumrah was awarded with the same award for being the highest wicket-taker in this series.

In nine bowling innings, Bumrah picked 23 wickets at an average of 22.47, an economy rate of 2.76 and a strike rate of 48.7. Bumrah, 28, has won his maiden Test series award.