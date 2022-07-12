IND vs ENG ODI highlights: Yesterday match result who won IND vs ENG 1st ODI highlights

IND vs ENG ODI highlights: A flawless display of Cricket by the Indians with both bat and ball was on display at the Kennington Oval.

During the first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the Kennington Oval in London, team India have decimated Jos Buttler’s men by 10 wickets to go 1-0 up in the three match ODI series.

The Cricketing fraternity was yet again fortunate to witness an absolute master class from Jasprit Bumrah (7.2-3-19-6), as he went on to scalp a six-wicket haul and also his career-best figures in One Day Internationals.

Well complimented by Mohammed Shami (7-0-31-3) from the other end, who went on to become the fastest Indian to complete 150 ODI wickets, the duo humbled the famed English batting line-up for a paltry 110 in 25.2 Overs.

With Prasidh Krishna (5-0-26-1) getting rid of Moeen Ali as well, the Indian pacers, for the first time ever, managed to get rid of all the ten opposition players while bowling first in ODIs.

En route the paltry target, the Indian opening batting pair of Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) made sure that the English players and fans didn’t have a single moment worth an extended smile the entire day, as they chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand and 31.2 Overs to spare.

No points for guessing that Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his special performance, in what has been an ideal tour of England for him thus far.

“When there’s swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn’t swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don’t have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging,” remarked Bumrah post receiving the award.

