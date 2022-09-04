IND vs PAK today match pitch report: Dubai International Stadium pitch report today batting or bowling

IND vs PAK today match pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup match.

The blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. After winning the first match, Team India would want to do a double over Pakistan, whereas Pakistan will seek revenge in this match.

Team India will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja in the tournament, whereas the availability of Avesh Khan is also under dark clouds. The top-order of the side has struggled in the tournament so far, but the performances of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been great for the Indian team.

Pakistan made a brilliant comeback in the match against Hong Kong, and the bowlers would want to repeat the heroics against India. Babar Azam is searching runs, but Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored half-centuries in the last match.

IND vs PAK today match pitch report

Dubai International Stadium has hosted a total of four matches of the Asia Cup 2022 so far. In the initial two matches, the pacers enjoyed bowling on this track. However, the pitch has eased out a little for the batters, and it has been visible in the last couple of matches.

The grass has been trimmed down from the wicket, and the spinners are now getting some grip in the middle overs of the match. This stadium’s boundaries are relatively bigger, and the spinners can take advantage of it. In the initial overs, pacers may get some help, but it is expected to be a batting pitch overall.

“There’s not a lot of grass on one side of the pitch and the spinners will enjoy bowling from this end. If we walk up then there is a little bit more grass and greener, I don’t think it will seam around but the ball will come through, fast bowlers will enjoy bowling from this end. It is a pitch of two ends,” Scott Styris said ahead of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match.

The average 1st innings score in Asia Cup 2022 matches at Dubai has been 157 runs. Out of four matches, the chasing teams have won three matches. Both captains would opt to bowl upon winning the toss at this very venue.