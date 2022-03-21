IND W vs BAN W ODI Head to Head Record | India Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI Stats | Hamilton ODI

IND W vs BAN W ODI Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND-W vs BAN-W WODI.

India Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns with each other after more than half-a-decade in the 22nd match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in Hamilton tomorrow.

In the five matches that they’ve played in the tournament thus far, India Women have won two and lost three to be at the fourth spot on the points table. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, are at the seventh position on the back of a lone victory and three losses.

As was the case during India vs Pakistan match earlier this month, India have never lost a WODI against Bangladesh as well. For them to strengthen their position on the table, India would want to maintain their unbeaten streak against Bangladesh.

Ringing in the festivities post practice in Auckland 🎉 🎨 Here’s #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 wishing everyone a Happy Holi all the way from New Zealand 🇳🇿#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/fipSh92Z0F — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 18, 2022

While India Women have won one and lost three out of their four Women’s ODIs at the Seddon Park, Bangladesh Women had ended up on the losing side of their solitary WODI at this venue.

IND W vs BAN W ODI Head to Head Record

Total number of matches played: 4

Matches won by IND-W: 4

Matches won by BAN-W: 0

Matches played in India: 3 (IND-W 3, BAN-W 0)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (IND-W 1, BAN-W 0)

Most runs for IND-W: 195 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most runs for BAN-W: 146 (Salma Khatun)

Most wickets for IND-W: 3 (Poonam Yadav)

Most wickets for BAN-W: 5 (Rumana Ahmed)

Most catches for IND-W: 1 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most catches for BAN-W: 12 (Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed)

The last India vs Bangladesh WODI had resulted in a 9-wicket victory for India when Mona Meshram (78*) and Mithali Raj (73*) had put together a match-winning 136-run partnership for the second wicket to win with 99 deliveries remaining in the match.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).