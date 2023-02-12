IND-W vs PAK-W head to head T20 player stats: India vs Pakistan Ladies cricket T20 head to head records

India-W vs Pakistan-W will be playing a T20I against each other after more than four months.

The fourth match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be a marquee clash between arch-rivals India Women and Pakistan Women at the Newlands. First of the second double-header of the tournament, it will also be the second Group 2 match following England-West Indies’ clash from last night.

The two teams will be facing each other in this format after more than four months. Their last T20I was a Women’s Asia Cup 2022 league match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Although Pakistan had won that match, their overall head-to-head record against India is terrible.

That said, Pakistan would still be wanting to take confidence from their 13-run win in October last year. The two teams, however, had also faced each other during Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition last year. India, who had registered a convincing 8-wicket victory at Edgbaston, have won four out of their last five matches against this opposition.

Although a large majority of T20Is between these two teams have been played at neutral venues over the years, they will be playing against one another for the first time in South Africa today.

As far as recent form is concerned, India had lost the final of South Africa Women’s T20I Tri-Series final earlier this month. Pakistan, on the other hand, are coming on the back of losing a three-match bilateral series 0-2 in Australia last month.

India vs Pakistan Ladies cricket T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 13

Matches won by IND-W: 10

Matches won by PAK-W: 3

Matches played at a neutral venue: 12 (IND-W 10, PAK-W 2)

Matches played in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: 6 (IND-W 4, PAK-W 2)

IND-W average score against PAK-W: 110

PAK-W average score against IND-W: 99

Most runs for IND-W: 187 (Smriti Mandhana)

Most runs for PAK-W: 180 (Bismah Maroof)

Most wickets for IND-W: 4 (Deepti Sharma)

Most wickets for PAK-W: 10 (Nida Dar)

Most catches for IND-W: 8 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most catches for PAK-W: 4 (Bismah Maroof)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).