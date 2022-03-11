IND W vs WI W Head to Head ODI Record | India Women vs West Indies Women ODI Stats | Hamilton ODI

IND W vs WI W Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND-W vs WI-W WODI.

The 10th match of the ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup will be played between India Women and West Indies Women in Hamilton on Saturday.

In the two matches that they’ve played in this world event so far, India Women have won and lost a match each to be on the fifth position on the points table. West Indies Women, on the other hand, have won both their matches to be at a position above India on the points table.

While current form is inclined towards West Indies, past head-to-head record favours India. Readers must note that India Women have never lost to West Indies Women at a neutral venue.

As far as playing at the Seddon Park is concerned, India have lost all their WODIs (including last World Cup match against hosts New Zealand) at this venue. Meanwhile, West Indies will be playing their first-ever Hamilton WODI tomorrow.

IND W vs WI W Head to Head ODI Record

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by IND-W: 20

Matches won by WI-W: 22

Matches played in India: 15 (IND-W 13, WI-W 2)

Matches played in West Indies: 6 (IND-W 3, WI-W 3)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 4 (IND-W 4, WI-W 0)

Most runs for IND-W: 696 (Mithali Raj)

Most runs for WI-W: 614 (Stafanie Taylor)

Most wickets for IND-W: 19 (Jhulan Goswami)

Most wickets for WI-W: 22 (Anissa Mohammed)

Most catches for IND-W: 6 (Mithali Raj)

Most catches for WI-W: 5 (Shemaine Campbelle)

The last India Women vs West Indies Women WODI was played during India’s tour of West Indies more than a couple of years ago. A match-winning 141-run opening partnership on the back of individual half-centuries from opening batters Jemimah Rodrigues (69) and Smriti Mandhana (74) had guided India to a 6-wicket victory in a 195-run chase at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).