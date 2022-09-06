India cricket loss memes: IND vs SL Twitter reactions and Rohit Sharma memes

India cricket loss memes: The Indian cricket team has registered an embarrassing loss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

India have continued their recent trend of playing substandard cricket in multi-nation tournaments. Having lost two Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 matches in a row, India are now all but out of the tournament. Although they still have to play a match, it is highly unlikely for them to qualify for the final.

India’s most recent loss has come against Sri Lanka in Dubai after they failed to defend a 174-run target. Barring a minor stretch where they picked four wickets within three overs, Indian bowlers were found wanting against batters way more inexperienced than them.

As a result, a 97-run opening partnership between Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) and an unbeaten 64-run fifth-wicket partnership between batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) and captain Dasun Shanaka (33*) witnessed them sealing their third consecutive run-chase in the tournament.

Sri Lanka, who were being talked about peaking at the right moment, have put on display stunning preparations for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by virtue of these victories. Getting their act together as a unit, Shanaka and his men have been instrumental in qualifying for the final match of Asia Cup 2022.

India, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder about amid facing severe criticism for all the right reasons. With valid questions being raised over the Indian squad, Playing XI and captaincy decisions, Rohit Sharma and his men don’t have a lot of time before turning things around ahead of a world event next month.

India cricket loss memes

BREAKING NEWS: India and TRP knocked out of Asia Cup. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 6, 2022

team india’s plane ready for departure to mumbai 😂😂 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/jMyVR15saX — fatima (@Fatima_i14) September 6, 2022

India helped Sri Lanka financially to stable their economy just for them to knock India out of Asia Cup pic.twitter.com/bHTkbvF01s — S3 (@Jamesmology) September 6, 2022

Whenever India losses match these days Dhoni Fans: pic.twitter.com/kc8PBDBeLK — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) September 6, 2022

India will be playing their next match against Afghanistan at the same venue on Thursday.