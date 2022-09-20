India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch IND vs AUS MohaIi T20I?

India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st IND vs AUS T20I.

A highly-entertaining India-Australia T20I cricket rivalry will resume after almost a couple of years with the first match of Australia’s tour of India 2022 to be played in Mohali tonight.

Having first played a bilateral T20I against each other 15 years ago, India and Australia will be contesting in their 10 bilateral T20I series from Tuesday. India, who hold an edge over Australia in this format, have won four and lost two out of the previous nine series with the remaining three finishing in a draw.

Set to begin their fourth bilateral T20I series in India, Australia would want to replicate success of their last series in 2019 when they had registered a 2-0 victory. Although on tour without four key players, the defending champions are still be expected to play according to their reputation especially less than a month before defending their world title at home.

India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Star Sports Network will be televising Australia’s tour of India 2022 in India. With India playing a home match after three months, the possibility of the ever-reliable Star Network televising India’s match should be relished by fans.

While Star are yet to provide exact television channels for this match, it goes without saying that the match will be televised on various channels owned by the network. Hence, fans can be rest assured about a proper coverage ranging from Star Sports 1/2/Hindi/HD. In addition to just English and Hindi, fans can also expect this series to be called in Tamil and Telugu.

Online users in India can stream the series on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that fans won’t be able to watch this match on any other streaming app or for free.

Speaking about the Australian fans back home, they will be able to watch Mohali T20I on the tried and tested Fox Sports. Furthermore, Kayo Sports will be streaming this series for them. NOTE: India vs Australia T20Is will begin at midnight (next day) in Australia due to the time difference between the two countries.

Date – 20/09/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 07:00 PM (India) and 00:00 AM (Australia).

TV Channel – Star Sports Network (India) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Kayo Sports (Australia).