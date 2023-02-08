Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Test records: Nagpur pitch Test records and highest innings totals

Having not hosted a Test match for over five years, Nagpur has been compensated fittingly with the first of a four-match Test series between India and Australia. It will be in less than 24 hours from now that the city will be hosting what is doubtlessly the first high-profile Test match of 2023.

India, who’ve participated in each of the six Test matches played here in the past, have maintained a fantastic record on the back of winning five and losing a lone match.

Australia, meanwhile, had lost their only Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Played almost one-and-a-half-decade ago, former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s final Test match was the first one to be played at this stadium. No player part of the current squads had played that match in 2008.

That being said, it is noteworthy that Australia had an unbeaten record at the Vidarbha C.A. Ground (hosted 23 international matches between 1969-2007) in the city. Interestingly, back in 2004, Australia’s penultimate Test win in India had also come at this particular stadium only.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Test records

Highest Test run-scorers at the VCA Stadium are Virender Sehwag (357), Virat Kohli (354), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (339), Hashim Amla (293) and Sachin Tendulkar (291). A list of best batters here among active cricketers has been provided below:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Virat Kohli (IND) 3 353 213 88.5 2 0 Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 3 221 143 55.25 1 0 Rohit Sharma (AUS) 2 127 102* 63.5 1 0 Joe Root (ENG) 1 93 73 93 0 1 Wriddhiman Saha (IND) 3 76 36 19 0 0

Highest wicket-takers in Tests played at this venue are Ravichandran Ashwin (23), Ishant Sharma (19), Harbhajan Singh (13), Ravindra Jadeja (12) and Jason Krejza (12). A list of active bowlers with most Test wickets at this stadium has been given below:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 3 23 17.08 40 2 Ishant Sharma (IND) 6 19 22.78 54.7 0 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 3 12 22.33 69.5 0 Amit Mishra (IND) 3 9 31.66 73.7 0 Simon Harmer (SA) 1 5 28.4 54.4 0

Highest innings totals in Nagpur Tests

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 610/6d 176.1 India Sri Lanka 2017 566/8d 165 India New Zealand 2010 558/6d 176 South Africa India 2010 441 124.5 India Australia 2008 355 134.4 Australia India 2008

Innings total in excess of 600 runs has been registered only once in Nagpur Tests. Innings total less than 100 runs has also been registered only once here.

Readers must note that Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium has witnessed three innings wins thus far. As far as the highest successful run-chase is concerned, no team has ever been able to chase a target in a Test played at this venue.