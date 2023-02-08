HomeSearch

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Test records: Nagpur pitch Test records and highest innings totals

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 08/02/2023

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Test records: Nagpur pitch Test records and highest innings totals

Virat Kohli celebrates a milestone at the VCA Stadium.

Having not hosted a Test match for over five years, Nagpur has been compensated fittingly with the first of a four-match Test series between India and Australia. It will be in less than 24 hours from now that the city will be hosting what is doubtlessly the first high-profile Test match of 2023.

India, who’ve participated in each of the six Test matches played here in the past, have maintained a fantastic record on the back of winning five and losing a lone match.

Australia, meanwhile, had lost their only Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Played almost one-and-a-half-decade ago, former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s final Test match was the first one to be played at this stadium. No player part of the current squads had played that match in 2008.

That being said, it is noteworthy that Australia had an unbeaten record at the Vidarbha C.A. Ground (hosted 23 international matches between 1969-2007) in the city. Interestingly, back in 2004, Australia’s penultimate Test win in India had also come at this particular stadium only.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Test records

Highest Test run-scorers at the VCA Stadium are Virender Sehwag (357), Virat Kohli (354), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (339), Hashim Amla (293) and Sachin Tendulkar (291). A list of best batters here among active cricketers has been provided below:

BattersMatchesRunsHighestAverage10050
Virat Kohli (IND)335321388.520
Cheteshwar Pujara (IND)322114355.2510
Rohit Sharma (AUS)2127102*63.510
Joe Root (ENG)193739301
Wriddhiman Saha (IND)376361900

Highest wicket-takers in Tests played at this venue are Ravichandran Ashwin (23), Ishant Sharma (19), Harbhajan Singh (13), Ravindra Jadeja (12) and Jason Krejza (12). A list of active bowlers with most Test wickets at this stadium has been given below:

BowlersMatchesWicketsAverageSR5
Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)32317.08402
Ishant Sharma (IND)61922.7854.70
Ravindra Jadeja (IND)31222.3369.50
Amit Mishra (IND)3931.6673.70
Simon Harmer (SA)1528.454.40

Highest innings totals in Nagpur Tests

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
610/6d176.1IndiaSri Lanka2017
566/8d165IndiaNew Zealand2010
558/6d176South AfricaIndia2010
441124.5IndiaAustralia2008
355134.4AustraliaIndia2008

Innings total in excess of 600 runs has been registered only once in Nagpur Tests. Innings total less than 100 runs has also been registered only once here.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Head-to-Head records in Test cricket

Readers must note that Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium has witnessed three innings wins thus far. As far as the highest successful run-chase is concerned, no team has ever been able to chase a target in a Test played at this venue.

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav