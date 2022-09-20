India vs Australia Commentators: Indian cricket commentators at Star Sports for IND vs AUS T20Is

India vs Australia Commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of Star Sports commentators for IND vs AUS T20Is.

Individual half-centuries by all-rounder Hardik Pandya (71*) and vice-captain KL Rahul (55) have played a key role in powering India to the second-highest innings total in Mohali T20Is in the first of a three-match series against Australia tonight.

Shunning critics with respect to the strike rate debate, Rahul found boundaries at regular intervals to look in good nick. As a result, the opening batter hit four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 157.14. Playing at the home ground of his former Indian Premier League franchise, Rahul appeared to have made most of his experience of batting at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Tuesday.

However, it was Pandya’s second T20I half-century which changed the game for the hosts especially pushing them in excess of 200 runs in the death overs. A career-best innings witnessed the 28-year old player scoring 71* (30) with the help of seven fours and five sixes. A batting strike rate of 236.66 was possible only because of some hard-hitting shots.

India vs Australia Commentators

With the renowned Star Sports Network both televising and streaming Australia’s tour of India 2022 in India, fans can be rest assured of a seamless viewing experience.

Star have arranged for a 10-member commentary panel for this series. All the 10 commentators are calling the ongoing first T20I from the venue with neither of them present in their Mumbai office.

Barring anchors and commentators Harsha Bhogle and Jatin Sapru, all the remaining eight commentators are former international cricketers. They are Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Murali Kartik, Ajit Agarkar, Matthew Hayden, Aakash Chopra, Robin Uthappa and Sanjay Bangar.

English – Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Murali Kartik, Ajit Agarkar, Matthew Hayden.

Hindi – Jatin Sapru, Aakash Chopra, Robin Uthappa & Sanjay Bangar, Sunil Gavaskar.