India vs England Test start time today: IND vs ENG start time in India and England

India vs England Test start time today: England just needs 119 runs on the day five to seal the Edgbaston test against India.

Day five of the Birmingham test will decide the fate of the England vs India test series. There have been some brilliant moments on the field already, and the Indian team would want some miracles to happen to save this test. England have the upper hand right now, and they need just 119 runs to seal the match.

Under the coaching of Brendon McCullum, the English team is playing an aggressive brand of cricket, and if they can chase this target of 378 runs, this will be the highest chase in English cricket history. With seven wickets still left, they are on the course of doing the same. The highest chase by the English team in test matches is 369 runs.

Day five of the Birmingham test will start at 3 PM IST (10:30 AM Local time), and the eyes of all the cricket fans will look at this day with keen interest. The first session is around a couple of hours long, and the Lunch break will be taken around 5 PM IST (12:30 PM Local).

An incredible day that leaves us with a chance of making history 🙏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QvDmaK20tp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2022

The Lunch Break is of 40 minutes, and it is the longest gap between the match after a grueling first session of a couple of hours. After 40 minutes, the 2nd session will start around 5:40 PM IST (1:10 PM Local). The 2nd session is a little longer or around two hours only, and the tea break will be taken at 8 PM IST (3:40 Local).

After 20 minutes of break, the 3rd session will start at 8:20 PM IST (4 PM Local). A minimum of 90 overs have to be bowled if the weather permits. Although, looking at the conditions, the match should end in the first couple of sessions only.