India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018: India vs Hong Kong T20 all match list

India vs Hong Kong T20 all match list: The two teams will be playing only their third match at the highest level against each other tomorrow.

The fourth match of Asia Cup 2022 will be played between India and Hong Kong in Dubai tomorrow. The match will only be the third international match to be played by these two teams.

While India kick-started their Asia Cup 2022 journey with a victory against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Hong Kong will be playing their first match after remaining unbeaten in the Qualifier round in Oman earlier this month.

Coming on the back of three consecutive wins against Singapore, Kuwait and UAE, Hong Kong would be banking on their current form despite facing a substantially better opposition in India on Wednesday.

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018

Set to play a match against each other after four years, the last India vs Hong Kong match had been played during Asia Cup 2018 at the same venue.

Chasing a 286-run target, Hong Kong had put on display more than just early signs of a scare primarily due to a 174-run opening partnership between current and the then captain in Nizakat Khan and Anshy Rath respectively.

However, having lost wickets at regular intervals from the 35th over onward had found them short of 26 runs eventually. In what was his 14th ODI century, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan had scored a match-winning 127 (120) back in the day.

The first-ever India-Hong Kong encounter was also played in the Asia Cup. It was during the 2008 edition that India had defeated Hong Kong by a mammoth 256 runs. A 166-run fourth-wicket partnership between Suresh Raina (101) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (109*) had played a pivotal role in a victory at the National Stadium, Karachi.

India vs Hong Kong T20 all match list

It is worth mentioning that India and Hong Kong will be playing their first-ever T20I against each other tomorrow.