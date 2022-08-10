Indian players in The Hundred: How many Indian Women cricketers are playing The Hundred 2022

Indian players in The Hundred: During the inaugural season of The Hundred, five Indian women players participated in the competition.

After the successful conduction of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, wherein Women’s T20 Cricket was introduced for the first time ever, women Cricketers from different countries would now face each other while representing their respective franchises in ECB’s 100-ball tournament – ‘The Hundred’.

With the men’s Hundred already underway, the Women’s Hundred is set to commence from tomorrow onwards, with the defending champions Oval Invincibles scheduled to take on Northern Superchargers in the tournament opener at the Kennington Oval in London.

For the first time ever, women cricketers were drafted in the eight squads alongside the men, as The Hundred Overseas Wildcard Draft aimed at bringing gender parity into the sport.

Resultantly, 16 additional cricketers from seven countries were selected during the process in June this year, including the Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

As against five Indian women cricketers last time around, the second edition of The Hundred will feature only three Indian players plying their trades for their respective franchises.

Smriti Mandhana

The Southpaw star opener will once again represent the Southern Brave for the second successive season of The Hundred. Apart from Mandhana, Australia’s Tahlia McGrath, Molly Strano and Amanda-Jade Wellington are the other overseas players in the Braves’ squad this season.

Mandhana will take the field brimming with confidence after her exploits in the Commonwealth Games, where she finished the championship as the third-highest run-scorer, with a couple of half-centuries.

She is likely to open the innings alongside England’s Danni Wyatt.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Akin Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues too would play for Northern Superchargers for the second successive season. Jemimah’s performance last year was one of the talking points of the season, as she emerged as the highest run-getter for the Superchargers, and the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer overall.

Liam Livingstone: 92* off 40

Jemimah Rodrigues: 92* off 43 Equals the top score of #TheHundred 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hPeI49cGT1 — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) August 17, 2021

She too, has been batting decently well, with a couple of impressive performances at the Commonwealth Games, including a crucial stand alongside her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the Gold medal match, which nearly saw the Indian team across the finish line against Australia.

Deepti Sharma

The Indian all-rounder was one of the 16 international stars to have been drafted in one of The Hundred teams for the second season in June this year.

Having played for the London Spirit last season, Deepti has been drafted into the Birmingham Phoenix squad this time around.