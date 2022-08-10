The Hundred 2022 Womens All Teams Squads and Player List

The Hundred 2022 Womens All Teams Squads: The Women’s Hundred is set to get underway from tomorrow onwards at The Kia Oval.

The second season of the Women’s Hundred is all set to commence from Thursday onwards (tomorrow), with the defending champions the Oval Invincibles to lock horns against the Northern Superchargers in the tournament opener at the Kennington Oval in London.

For those unaware, the women’s competition start had to be delayed by a week due to the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where women’s T20 was introduced for the first time in the Games’ history.

Thus, all match days from August 11 (tomorrow) will be double-headers with men’s and women’s games on the same day, and at the same venue.

Moreover, with the women’s competition pushed back a week and with the grand finale (for both men and women) scheduled to take place on the same date – September 3, each of the eight teams would play only six group stage matches each.

This means each team will have one side that they do not play against in the group stages.

Not long to go now 🖤 Can’t wait to start our @thehundred campaign this weekend! #OriginalPioneers pic.twitter.com/lwCPbOoF59 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) August 10, 2022

The Hundred 2022 Womens All Teams Squads

Birmingham Phoenix

Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin.

London Spirit

Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Chloe Brewer (replaces Heather Knight – injured), Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Jess Kerr, Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger.

Manchester Originals

Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Lea Tahuhu, Mahika Gaur.

Northern Superchargers

Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater.

Oval Invincibles

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale (replaced Emma Jones), Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Suzie Bates, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kirstie White (replaced Tash Farrant).

Southern Brave

Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano.

Trent Rockets

Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Elyse Villani, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow.

Welsh Fire

Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas, Nicola Carey.