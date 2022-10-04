Indore Cricket Stadium average score in T20: Highest successful T20I run chase at Holkar Stadium Indore

Indore Cricket Stadium average score in T20: The SportRush brings you the details of the highest T20 run chase in Indore.

Holkar Stadium in Indore is set to host its 1st T20I match after a span of more than 2.5 years. The series between India and South Africa is already done and dusted, but both teams would like to get their combinations set ahead of the mega event in Australia.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested by India, so it is clear that there will be a change in the batting combination. Shreyas Iyer should find a place in the middle-order, whereas either of Rishabh Pant or Suryakumar Yadav may open in the match. Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj may also get a game.

South Africa are looking for their first win in the series, and the batters of the side will have to be at their best in order to do the same. Temba Bavuma is the captain of the side, and he is in terrible form. There is a player like Reeza Hendricks on the bench, but it will be tough to accommodate him in the presence of Bavuma.

Indore Cricket Stadium average score in T20

Indore’s Holkar Stadium is batter’s paradise, and this ground has hosted a couple of T20Is so far. The average 1st innings score in those games has been 201 runs as the Indian team posted a mammoth total of 260 runs when they played against Sri Lanka. A high score is expected in this match as well.

If we talk about IPL matches, this ground has hosted a total of 9 IPL games, where the average 1st innings score has been 160 runs, and the chasing teams have won 8 matches out of 9. This stat does not justify the exact nature of this very ground.

Out of 2 T20Is played at this ground, only one was won by the chasing team. So, India’s chase of 143 runs against Sri Lanka in 2020 is the highest T20I run chase in Indore. Sri Lanka scored 142 runs in the first innings, and India chased the target in 17.3 overs where Rahul scored 45 runs.

Overall, the highest T20 run chase here has been achieved by Mumbai Indians, where they chased the target of 199 runs against Punjab Kings. Punjab scored 198 runs in the 1st innings courtesy of Hashim Amla’s century, and Mumbai chased the target in just 15.3 overs where Nitish Rana and Jos Buttler scored half-centuries.