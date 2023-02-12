INDW vs PAKW Live Channel in India and Pakistan: India vs Pakistan Women World Cup today match link free OTT app

India-Pakistan clash will begin in less than two hours from now.

The cricketing fraternity around the world will be glued to their television screens in a couple of hours from now as an India-Pakistan clash is all set to grace yet another ICC (International Cricket Council) tournament. The two fiercest rivals will be locking horns in the fourth match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town making it their first-ever clash in South Africa in this format.

That being said, it doesn’t mean that they haven’t played T20Is in South Africa. India, who failed to win the final match of the recently concluded triangular series in South Africa, have won six and lost only two out of their 10 T20Is in this country. On the other hand, Pakistan have won four and lost seven out of their 11 T20Is in Africa.

India, who will unequivocally enter the contest as favourites in spite of opening batter Smriti Mandhana’s absence, will have eyes on further bettering their T20I head-to-head record against this opposition. Pakistan, meanwhile, would be wanting to win their second back-to-back match against India. For the unversed, Pakistan had defeated India during Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

INDW vs PAKW Live Channel in India and Pakistan

Star Sports 2/2 HD is the primary channel allocated for this Women’s T20 World Cup by host broadcaster Star Sports Network. However, since India are playing today, fans will be able to watch this high-profile match on more channels (and languages) namely Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada.

Good luck kudiyon 🙌🏻 go out there and give it your best ! 🇮🇳 Enjoy the feeling of being on the park and no matter what happens, never give up ! 🏆👊🏻💪🏻 @BCCIWomen @BCCI @T20WorldCup @ImHarmanpreet #WomenInBlue #T20WorldCup #IndiaVSPak — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 12, 2023

Fans in Pakistan, on the contrary, will be able to watch all World Cup matches on both PTV Sports and A Sports.

India vs Pakistan Women World Cup today match link free

Indians fans, who wish to live stream the match, will be able to do so on Disney+Hotstar – designated OTT platform of the Star network. Click here to directly reach the Cricket section on Hotstar.

Fans in Pakistan, who are looking to avail a similar service, will be able to do so on ARY ZAP. Click here to directly reach the official website.

It is worth mentioning that both the streaming services will charge a subscription from anyone who aims to watch the full match. Additionally, no online platform will be live streaming this match for free legally.