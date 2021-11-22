“Inglis gets my vote”: Shane Warne backs Josh Inglis to do wicket-keeping for Australia in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Shane Warne believes Josh Inglis should do wicket-keeping instead of Tim Paine for the Australian team.

Shane Warne has questioned the place of Tim Paine in the Ashes 2021 squad after he stepped down as the captain. Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of Australia due to a sexting scandal. A chat has been made public, where Paine was caught sexting with a former Tasmania cricket employee in 2017.

However, Tim Paine has confirmed that he is ready to play in Ashes and can play a role in the side

“I’m sure I can,” Paine said on his chances of contributing in the Ashes 2021.

“They have been unbelievably supportive. JL was pretty firm that he wanted me to continue as captain, and again, once I explained to him the reasons that I thought resigning was the best thing to do, he was with me all the way.”

Shane Warne backs Josh Inglis to take gloves in Ashes 2021-22

Australian legend Shane Warne believes that Tim Paine doesn’t make the Ashes team on merit. According to Warne, Paine had his chances last summer against India.

“He [Paine] had his moments during recent series — especially last summer against India — which left us all questioning his tactical nous and his actual playing role. Bowlers are to blame here too, but the captain has to be held accountable,” Warne said.

“It’s certainly not the way anyone would have wanted Tim’s tenure to end but even before the revelations, it was becoming clear that he’d done his job as a good spokesman for the team, and his spot was already starting to look a bit shaky.”

Matthew Wade, Alex Carey, and Josh Inglis are the probable candidates to challenge Paine for the WK spot. However, Shane Warne has backed Josh Inglis for the spot.

“Inglis gets my vote,” Warne wrote in his column.

“Josh has got silky smooth hands behind the stumps, he’s a 360 degree player with the bat and coming off three first-class hundreds last season for WA.”

“He’s a great team man who I saw first hand at the London Spirit this year. He’s 26. Bang, get him in.”

The first Ashes 2021 is set to be played from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane.