IPL all team captain and vice captain 2022: List of captain and vice-captain of teams in IPL 2022

IPL all team captain and vice captain 2022: All the ten franchises have announced their respective skippers for the upcoming IPL 2022.
The ten franchises have geared themselves up for the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League, the commencement of which is just a week away.
While the majority of Indian players have started with their practices sessions, the overseas picks of the season who do not presently owe their commitment to play for their national sides have also arrived in the country.
All franchises, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had, after announcing their respective captains for the season, also roped in the required personnel, including the coach, assistant coach, physios et al, who would offer their services during the imminent season.
The RCB, during a grand event at Bengaluru a few days ago, also named former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis as their new skipper, who would succeed former India captain Virat Kohli after the latter decided to relinquish the post the previous year.
Captain Faf-tastic reporting for duty! 😎@RCBTweets fans, show us how excited you are to see Faf du Plessis as #RCBCaptain, using an emoji.#TATAIPL | #PlayBold | #IPL2022 | @faf1307pic.twitter.com/1a6AjMEYJM
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 12, 2022
IPL all team captain and vice captain 2022
Apart from du Plessis, who was roped in by the RCB at INR 7 Crore during the mega auction last month, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named India’s in-form batter Shreyas Iyer as their skipper for the upcoming season, after he was bought for INR 12.25 Crore during the two-day event as well.
All the remaining eight franchises namely Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had named one of their retained and drafted players (in cases of LSG and GT) as their respective captains for the upcoming season.
IPL all team captain
Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni
Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma
Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant
Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson
Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson
Punjab Kings – Mayank Agarwal
Kolkata Knight Riders – Shreyas Iyer
Gujarat Titans – Hardik Pandya
Lucknow Super Giants – KL Rahul
Royal Challengers Bangalore – Faf du Plessis
IPL all team vice-captain
Apart from the Mumbai Indians (MI), who have Kieron Pollard as their vice-captain, none of the other nice franchises have come up with their official picks for the post of vice-captain.