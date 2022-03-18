IPL all team captain and vice captain 2022: List of captain and vice-captain of teams in IPL 2022

IPL all team captain and vice captain 2022: All the ten franchises have announced their respective skippers for the upcoming IPL 2022.

The ten franchises have geared themselves up for the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League, the commencement of which is just a week away.

While the majority of Indian players have started with their practices sessions, the overseas picks of the season who do not presently owe their commitment to play for their national sides have also arrived in the country.

All franchises, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had, after announcing their respective captains for the season, also roped in the required personnel, including the coach, assistant coach, physios et al, who would offer their services during the imminent season.

The RCB, during a grand event at Bengaluru a few days ago, also named former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis as their new skipper, who would succeed former India captain Virat Kohli after the latter decided to relinquish the post the previous year.

Apart from du Plessis, who was roped in by the RCB at INR 7 Crore during the mega auction last month, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named India’s in-form batter Shreyas Iyer as their skipper for the upcoming season, after he was bought for INR 12.25 Crore during the two-day event as well.

All the remaining eight franchises namely Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had named one of their retained and drafted players (in cases of LSG and GT) as their respective captains for the upcoming season.

Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson

Punjab Kings – Mayank Agarwal

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shreyas Iyer

Gujarat Titans – Hardik Pandya

Lucknow Super Giants – KL Rahul

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Faf du Plessis

IPL all team vice-captain

Apart from the Mumbai Indians (MI), who have Kieron Pollard as their vice-captain, none of the other nice franchises have come up with their official picks for the post of vice-captain.