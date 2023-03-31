IPL Anchors Female Name List: IPL Female Hosts and Presenters 2023

A total of 11 female presenters are working across four different languages and two different platforms during the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

While five female presenters are working for television broadcaster Star Sports Network, as many as six are working for digital partner Jio Cinema.

Mayanti Langer, a pioneering name among Indian sporting hosts, is leading the team at Star Sports. On the other other hand, Sanjana Ganesan and Ridhima Pathak are the most prominent names at Jio Cinema.

IPL Anchors Female Name Full List

Star Sports Network – Mayanti Langer (English), Neroli Meadows (English), Nashpreet Kaur (English), Tanya Purohit (Hindi) and Bhavna Balakrishnan (Tamil).

Jio Cinema – Sanjana Ganesan (English), Supriya Singh (English), Ridhima Pathak (Hindi), Surbhi Vaid (Hindi), Glenn Saldanha (Hindi) and Reena D’souza (Kannada).

Is Mandira Bedi among IPL 2023 presenters?

No, renowned actor and presenter Mandira Bedi isn’t working as a presenter in IPL 2023. Much like Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony, Mandira was present at the venue only for the opening ceremony. She might again be witnessed working in IPL 2023 assuming there is a Closing Ceremony on May 28.

IPL 2023 starts in an entertaining manner

Indian Premier League 2023 started on a musically glamorous note with three prominent artists from the showbiz in Arijit Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna entertaining over a lakh of people at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

While Arijit sang numerous Hindi songs in his soulful voice, Tamanna and Rashmika flaunted their dancing skills on various multilingual songs to become a source of amazement whilst kick-starting a cricketing carnival in the country.

These performers were then called upon on the stage alongside BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) office-bearers and both captains of the opener in Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) for the unveiling of the trophy.

Subsequently, the toss was conducted where Pandya invited Super Kings to bat first. In addition to the respective Playing XIs, both the captains also named five substitutes each to embark on an innovative journey called Impact Player.