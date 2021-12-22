Vivo IPL 2022 auction date: When and where is mega auction of IPL 2022?

Vivo IPL 2022 auction date: The mega auction for 15th season of the Indian Premier League would be the one to look out for in the new year.

One of the most anticipated events in the world of Cricket to look out for next year is the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for the 15th season.

Given that the upcoming auction will in all likelihood be the final one of the lucrative league, adds more spice to the mouth-watering event.

Moreover, with the addition of two more franchises to the already existing eight, the bidding war is expected to be more intense than ever.

To brush up the readers’ memory, each of the 10 franchises would go into the mega auction with a purse limit of INR 90 Crore. The eight current franchises were allowed to retain a maximum of 4 players (maximum 3 Indians; maximum 2 overseas) from their previous season squad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Mumbai Indians (MI) went on to retain 4 of their players, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) retained 3 players each from their squad. Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the other hand retained only two of their players (Read list of retained players here).

As far as the two new franchises- Lucknow and Ahmedabad are concerned, their deadline (December 25 initially) to draft in a maximum of 3 players into their squad is likely to get extended by couple of weeks further (as per reports); the reason being the Ahmedabad franchise is yet to receive the ‘letter of intent’ from the BCCI.

Also, as per credible reports, both the new teams- Lucknow and Ahmedabad have decided upon those 3 players, which also includes their respective captains.

Vivo IPL 2022 auction date: When and where will IPL 2022 auction take place?

As per the latest report, the IPL 2022 mega auction is set to take place on February 7 and 8, 2022 at Bengaluru.

The earlier tentative date was somewhere around the beginning of January, but the controversial issue pertaining the Ahmedabad-based franchise has meant that the auction date has been further pushed ahead to February.

Vivo IPL 2022 auction date: live streaming details

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Will begin at 3:30 PM IST and will be telecast on the Star Sports Network, with streaming platform Hotstar to take care of the online viewers. With Hotstar getting into an arrangement with Reliance Jio, Jio customers can watch IPL Auction 2022 for free on Jio TV.