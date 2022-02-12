IPL auction live streaming: How to watch IPL auction 2022 online for free in India?

IPL auction live streaming: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL auction 2022.

Cricket fans around the world will be glued to their screens for the next two days to closely follow the mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

A mega auction happening after four years ahead of an IPL season which will comprise of 10 teams (for the first time since 2011) has it in it to allure not just 600 players taking part but also millions of fans.

While a 10-member marquee list will kick-start the auction in Bengaluru in a few minutes from now, other prominent names such as Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are expected to initiate bidding wars by enticing widespread interest from franchises.

Some high-profile overseas names not taking part in the auction are Chris Gayle, Mitchell Starc, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Chris Woakes and many others.

IPL auction live streaming 2022 on which channel

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of Indian Premier League mega auction 2022 in India. As has been the case with everything related to Indian men’s cricket team in the recent years, Star have arranged extensive coverage for the auction as well.

IPL mega auction 2022 will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada in India. Fans following the auction from different states will get to hear commentary in various languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. Readers must note that there is no way that Indian fans can watch the auction for free.