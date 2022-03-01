IPL captains 2022: IPL 2022 all team captain full list

IPL captains 2022: Almost all the franchises have named their respective captains for the imminent 15th season of the IPL.

After the culmination of an action-packed mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League last month, 10 franchises are in full swing with their preparations for another go at the coveted silverware.

While the teams gave it their all at the auction table to rope in their most sought-out players, as many as five franchises namely Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained their skippers from the previous season.

Two new franchises in Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on the other hand, had announced one of their three draft-in players as their respective captains ahead of the mega auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after roping in India’s Shreyas Iyer for a massive INR 12.25 crore bid during the auction, announced him as their new captain for the upcoming edition. England white-ball and KKR’s previous skipper Eoin Morgan was not considered to be indispensable by the franchise even during the auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), having impressed one and all with their performance during the auction in Bengaluru, had announced retained batter Mayank Agarwal as the most suited player to lead the side in IPL 2022 yesterday.

Thus, with nine franchises having zeroed in on their respective choice for the captain, only Royal Challengers Bangalore are left to make a formal announcement regarding the same.

9 out of 10 teams have announced their captain, except #RCB! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 1, 2022

With former India captain Virat Kohli deciding to step down from the post last year, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is being touted as the one who is likely to replace him, with a few other available options as well.

IPL 2022 all team captain full list

Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson

Punjab Kings – Mayank Agarwal

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shreyas Iyer

Gujarat Titans – Hardik Pandya

Lucknow Super Giants – KL Rahul

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Yet to be announced