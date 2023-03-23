IPL Matches in Mohali 2023: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Upcoming Matches Schedule and Fixtures List

The PCA Stadium in Mohali is set to host five home matches of Punjab Kings this season. It is for the first time since the 2019 season that Mohali will be hosting IPL matches. The ticket sales have also started for the same.

Under their new captain, Shikhar Dhawan, they will aim to taste success this time around. On the auction table, they bought the English all-rounder Sam Curran for INR 18.50 crores, making him the most expensive player ever.

Punjab Kings are placed in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will play 14 league matches (seven home and seven away). The first match of Punjab will be at their home venue against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL Matches in Mohali 2023

Punjab Kings’ home matches will be against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Supergiants and Mumbai Indians. The other two home matches of Punjab Kings will be played in Dharamsala.

April 1: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (3:30 pm)

April 13: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans (7:30 pm)

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (3:30 pm)

April 28: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (7:30 pm)

May 3: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (7:30 pm)

Mohali not in shortlisted venues for ICC World Cup 2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India later this year. According to reports, the tournament will start on October five and will end on November 19. A total of 11 venues have also been shortlisted for the same.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai are reportedly the venues shortlisted. It is quite shocking to not see the name of Mohali in the list.

Mohali has been one of those venues that have hosted knockout games in the World Cups. The 2011 World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan was played here. Even the 2016 T20 World Cup quarter-final between India and Australia was played in Mohali only.