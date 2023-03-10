The first match of IPL 2023 will be played between Gujarat and Chennai. Photo Credits: Cricbuzz

IPL 2023 is set to start from March 31, and there is a lot of craze and excitement among the fans. For the first time after 2019, the tournament is returning to a home-away format. The tournament will be played across 12 venues this time around i.e. Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mohali, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals will play a couple of their home matches in Guwahati, whereas Dharamsala will serve as the home venue for two games of Punjab Kings. There is a lot of buzz about the tickets as well, and the tickets for different venues are made available across different platforms this time around.

The whole league phase of the last season was played across Mumbai and Pune, whereas there was a cap over crowd capacity as well. However, this time around, jam-packed crowds are expected throughout the 12 cities of India.

When will IPL tickets be available 2023 online?

The tickets for the first match of the tournament between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium have already been put on sale. For the rest of the matches in Ahmedabad, the users can pre-register on Paytm Insider mobile app and website.

Just like for Ahmedabad matches, the tickets for home matches of Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are also available on the same platform but only for pre-registration at the moment. The tickets for Mumbai Indians’ home matches are now available online on BookMyShow, and the whole process is explained here.

Apart from Mumbai Indians, the tickets for Rajasthan Royals’ home games are also available for pre-registration on BookMyShow. There is no information about the tickets of matches in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata for now.

The users must note that pre-registration does not guarantee confirmed tickets. It increases the chance of getting the tickets by giving the users early bird access whenever they are made available.