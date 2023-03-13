SRH home matches: IPL SRH matches in Hyderabad Stadium 2023 date and time

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is all set to host seven home matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League 2023. This is for the first time since 2019 that Hyderabad will be hosting IPL matches. Ahead of the tournament, they have revamped their squad as well.

South African batter Aiden Markram will be leading the side in the upcoming season. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also an option, but the team decided to go with Markram. Under Markram’s leadership, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the title of the inaugural edition of the SA20 League in South Africa.

The champions of 2016 have struggled in the last couple of seasons where they got eliminated in the league stage. With some fresh faces in their ranks, the franchise would want to perform well this time around.

SRH home matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. They will play 14 league matches (seven home and seven away). Out of 14, 11 matches will be played at night (7:30 pm), whereas three of them are afternoon games (3:30 pm).

Hyderabad’s first match of IPL 2023 is against the runners-up of last season, Rajasthan Royals. They will play against the Royals at their home venue on April 2, 2023. The first away match will be against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s home matches will be against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

IPL SRH matches in Hyderabad Stadium 2023 date and time

April 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (3:30 pm)

April 9: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (7:30 pm)

April 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (7:30 pm)

April 24: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (7:30 pm)

May 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (7:30 pm)

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants (7:30 pm)

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (7:30 pm)